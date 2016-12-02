Kazakhstan to export 700 tons of wheat to Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will ship the first export batch of wheat to Vietnam. At present the Ministry of Agriculture together with Kazakhstan Embassy in China, the representative office of KAZNEX INVEST agency and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy are working on exporting the first batch of Kazakhstan wheat to Vietnam. This became possible after implementation of the project of terminal in Lianyonggan port.

"In the nearest future we will ship the first 700 tons of wheat to Vietnam. Our wheat is in great demand in the foreign markets due to high qualities on gluten level", Vice-Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issaeva told, speaking in the press conference in the Central Communications Center today.

According to the Vice-Minister, gross yield of grain in the initial weight equaled 23,7 million tons in 2016-17 marketing year. "We now set the goal to export 9 million tons of grain this year. The next year we will reduce the areas under grain to increase production of oil-bearing crops. The traditional markets of our wheat are Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Russian Federation, Iran and the People's Republic of China", - the Vice-Minister said.