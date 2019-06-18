Kazakhstan to export agricultural food products to Japan and South Korea

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to export agricultural food products to Japan and South Korea, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov said it at the Government's sitting today in Nur-Sultan.

According to him, the export of agricultural products in 2018 rose by 24.5%, while the export of processed products increased by 3.5%. "In order to enter the foreign markets, we need to hold talks with Israel, Turkey, Kuwait, Oman, Japan, South Korea and EU countries," he said.



In 2018, Kazakhstan and China signed a road map of adjusting import requirements to the priority export-oriented agricultural products from Kazakhstan.

The Minister reminded that the Chinese market can accept 13 groups of goods from Kazakhstan - fish products, thoroughbred horses, frozen mutton, honey, wheat, wheat middling, soybeans, beef, etc.



"Together with the Iranian side we have approved veterinary requirements to the supply of sheep, frozen or chilled mutton, beef and eggs. A veterinary certificate for the export of cattle from Kazakhstan was adjusted with Saudi Arabia. Besides, the country exports beef to Bahrain," Saparkhan Omarov said.

As a result, according to the Minister, the export of agricultural products to China augmented by 30.4%. The volume of exports to the Gulf Persian states (Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain) rose 4.1 times, to Iran - 2.1 times and to the EU - by 14.6%.