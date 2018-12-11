  • kz
    Kazakhstan to export camel and mare milk

    16:28, 11 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has given a green light to exports of camel and mare milk from Kazakhstan during the nationwide teleconference in Astana today, Kazinform reports. 

    These food products will be exported by Golden Camel Group LTD based in Turkestan. This is the only enterprise that produces camel and mare milk powder in Kazakhstan. 90% of products are expected to be exported. The enterprise is the example of fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

    During the teleconference the Kazakh President got familiarized with Mareven Food Tyan Shan LLP in Almaty region. Launched by Mareven Food Holdings holding, the enterprise produces refined flour, ready-to-cook and other food products and provides jobs to 500 people. Up to 80% of its products are exported to China, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

    Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the nationwide teleconference "The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan" in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

     

     

