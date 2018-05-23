Kazakhstan to export its optoelectron devices to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will export its optoelectron devices to Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP, founded in 2011, fulfills defense industry tasks in the sphere of electronic and optoelectron devices. It has presented today new combat modules, optoelectron devices, mobile software and hardware packages at the V International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition "KADEX-2018".



Its deputy director general Abiyur Alshimbayev briefed on the company's export plans.



"It is a commercial secret. Lifting the veil I can say that we are going to export optoelectron devices to Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Our products are competitive. The fact that we compete with world leaders such as Israel, Russia and Belarus conveys a great deal," he noted.

