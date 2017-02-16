Kazakhstan to export petrol AI-92 from 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be able to export petrol AI-92 from 2018. At present 30% of it is imported from Russia, said Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev in the board meeting.

According to the Minister the projects of modernization and reconstruction of three oil refineries of the country are about to finish. After commissioning and when the upgraded refineries reach the design capacity the country' internal needs for oil products will be satisfied. There will no longer be dependence on imported petrols, oil, lubricants, gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel.

"There will also be a possibility to export fuel and lubricants. In 2018 we predict to be able to provide ourselves with all necessary oil products. This has never been achieved earlier", - the Minister informed.

According to his data, after upgrade of three domestic oil refineries the amount of oil refining will increase from the current 14,5 million up to 17,5 million tons of oil in 2019. Production of oil products, gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel will increase, fuel oil production will decrease.

"In 2017 we expect production of 3 million tons of gasoline, 4 million tons of diesel fuel, 3 million tons of fuel oil and about 300 thousand tons of aviation fuel", - he reported.

At present about 30 percent of gasoline and 15 percent of diesel fuel are imported to Kazakhstan from Russia.