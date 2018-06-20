Kazakhstan to export sheep wool and camel hair to Mongolia

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe region plans to export sheep wool and camel hair to Mongolia.



"The local businessman tuned up ties with the Mongolian enterprises in order to export precious raw material. As is kinown, Mongolia is famous for its quilts, thermal underwear, socks and other clothes made of pure camel wool," Deputy Governor Mavr Abdullin said.



Grease sheep wool costs KZT 50 per kg, while grease camel hair is worth KZT 700 per kg.



"200 tons of camel hair and 500 tons of sheep wool will be exported annually to Mongolia under the contract for furtrher processing," businessman Kairat Kuttymuratov said. He also plans to open wool receiving stations in Mangistau, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.