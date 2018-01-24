Kazakhstan to face Georgia, Andorra, Latvia in UEFA Nations League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will play against Georgia, Latvia, and Andorra in UEFA Nations League, Sportinform reports.

The UEFA Nations League group games will be held over six matchdays, during the 'double-headers' in September, October and November 2018.



The Finals competition for the teams that win four groups within the top division is scheduled for June 2019. The group winners of UEFA Nations League A will play in a knockout format (semi-finals, third-place match and final) in June 2019 to become the UEFA Nations League winners. One host country will be appointed by the UEFA Executive Committee in December 2018 from among the finalist teams. The play-off matches will be held in March 2020.

Recall that the Kazakhstan National Football Team has no head coach for now as the previous one, Alexander Borodyuk, stepped down. The name of a new coach will be announced in the near future.