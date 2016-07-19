Kazakhstan to face off with Russia in Davis Cup World Group play-offs
16:16, 19 July 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draw of the 2016 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-offs has been announced in London today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan was drawn against Russia. The two nations have never faced off in the Davis Cup history.
Russia will host Kazakhstan on September 16-18.
The draw is as follows:
Belgium - Brazil
Australia - Slovakia
Uzbekistan - Switzerland
Canada - Chile
India - Spain
Japan - Ukraine
Germany - Poland
Source: Sports.kz