    Kazakhstan to face off with Russia in Davis Cup World Group play-offs

    16:16, 19 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draw of the 2016 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-offs has been announced in London today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan was drawn against Russia. The two nations have never faced off in the Davis Cup history. 

    Russia will host Kazakhstan on September 16-18.

    The draw is as follows:

    Belgium - Brazil
    Australia - Slovakia
    Uzbekistan - Switzerland
    Canada - Chile
    India - Spain
    Japan - Ukraine
    Germany - Poland

    Source: Sports.kz

