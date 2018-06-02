Kazakhstan to face rains and thunderstorms on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather still remains in the major part of Kazakhstan causing rains and thunderstorms, increasing wind, dust storms, fog, and hail. South-east, east and west of the country is forecast to enjoy weather without precipitation today, Kazhydromet reports.

Wing gusting up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 and even 30 m/s is expected to lash Zhambyl region.



Wing blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s, dust storms and hail are to hit Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.



15-20 m/s wind is predicted to sweep across Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire risk is expected in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.