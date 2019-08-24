Kazakhstan to face rains, thunderstorms and strong wind

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Weather Service forecast the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face thundershowers, strong wind, hail and fog today, August 24.

High wind is expected to roll across Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions. Hail may hit Zhambyl region. Fog is predicted to coat Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

High heat lingers for another day in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions.