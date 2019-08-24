  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to face rains, thunderstorms and strong wind

    08:44, 24 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Weather Service forecast the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face thundershowers, strong wind, hail and fog today, August 24.

    High wind is expected to roll across Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions. Hail may hit Zhambyl region. Fog is predicted to coat Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    High heat lingers for another day in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions. 

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!