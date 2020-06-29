  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to face scattered showers

    16:13, 29 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are set to douse some parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The weather conditions in Kazakhstan on June 30-July 2 will be affected by the South-Caspian cyclone bringing showers to Kazakhstan, especially its central part. Probability of heavy downpour and hail will be high in that part of the country in three upcoming days.

    Wind will gust up in some parts of the country bringing dust storms to the south of Kazakhstan.

    No fluctuations in temperature are expected.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!