Kazakhstan to face snow, blizzard and black ice Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather service of Kazakhstan predicts foggy weather accompanied by an increase of the wind, a blizzard in the country’s north and east, black ice in the south.

Mangistau, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to enjoy today, January 22, weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, snowstorms, and strong wind are forecast to hit today Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

Fog, black ice and ground blizzard are set to sweep through Karaganda, Atyrau regions.

Fog is to blanket Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions locally.