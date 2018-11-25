  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstan to face snowfalls on Sunday

    10:09, 25 November 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to still face today precipitations, locally snowfalls, gusty wind, ice slick, fog, windstorm, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20, sometimes 23-28 m/s and even 30 m/s and more, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to hit today East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to sweep across North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions.

    Wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s, fog and snowstorm are to roll through Akmola,Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.

