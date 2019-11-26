Kazakhstan to firmly defend interests of its citizens and national business abroad – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting with foreign diplomatic corps, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan will firmly defend the interests of our citizens and national business abroad. This year, we have significantly expanded our diplomatic infrastructure abroad. We have sent resident ambassadors to Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Portugal and Switzerland. This process will be continued with the consideration of the principle of mutuality,» the Kazakh Leader said.