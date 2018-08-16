Kazakhstan to fly flag at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected today to fly its flag at the Jakarta athletic village. The solemn flag-raising ceremony is going to take place before the start of the 2018 Asian Games, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, at 10:15 a.m.

Women's national water polo team of Kazakhstan is to play today vs Chinese team at the GBK Aquatic Center, Jakarta, at 05:10 p.m. The women's water polo competition is played in round robin format, Olympic .kz reports.



The men's 5x5 basketball tournament at the 2018 Asian Games is held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 14 August to 1 September 2018. Kazakhstan is set to play today vs the Philippines at the GBK Basketball Hall at 10:00 a.m.



Kazakhstan's women's handball team is also to play today vs China in the group match that starts at 05:00 p.m.