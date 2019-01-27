Kazakhstan to focus on economic and environmental issues within OSCE

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The first meeting of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee, chaired by Kazakhstan, took place in Vienna recently.

The meeting discussed the priorities of Slovakia's OSCE Chairmanship in the second dimension and the Action Plan of the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities . The Slovak side reported also about the first Preparatory meeting to the 27th OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum, the Kazakh Embassy in Vienna informs on its website .

Chairman of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybay presented 2019 Action Plan of the second committee. In the framework of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee representatives of governments, private sector, civil society and field operations of the OSCE along with international experts will discuss the issues of digitalization, new technologies, good governance, anti-corruption, connectivity, sustainable development and energy cooperation.

The delegation of Kazakhstan noted that in accordance with the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the economization of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, attracting foreign investment and promoting domestic products at foreign markets is one of the main priorities in the MFA activity. The Kazakh side expressed interest in boosting cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities. A letter from Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Madina Zhunusbekova addressed to the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities V.Zugic about promoting cooperation in trade facilitation was also handed over. In addition, Kazakhstan expressed support to the priorities of the Slovak Chairmanship in the economic and environmental dimensions.