Kazakhstan to focus on promotion of peacekeeping initiatives during its UNSC non-permanent membership – expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will focus on promotion of peacekeeping initiatives during its UN Security Council membership, according to political scientist Daniyar Ashimbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and we cannot form the global agenda. We can concentrate on the work on peacekeeping initiatives. Moreover, the Head of State has been consistently conducting this policy for 25 years. Therefore, it is clear that Kazakhstan’s main work at the UNSC, as in other international organizations, should be aimed at nuclear disarmament, regional security and all-round participation in peaceful regulation of the existing conflicts. Besides, the existing conflicts in the post-Soviet space, in Central Asia and the situation in Syria will indirectly impact both security and ecological situation of our country,” Ashimbayev says.

In his opinion, Kazakhstan should maintain search for ways of global regulation of the existing problems. In particular, the decision on holding Syria peace talks in Astana has already been adopted. The country should concentrate its efforts on similar tasks, the expert highlights.

“Since the U.S. administration is changing now, the agenda proposed by this country to much extent will impact the global diplomacy. For this reason, the process of comprehensive inclusion of Kazakhstan to the UNSC work will take certain time,” he noted.

It should be reminded that on January 3, Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC participated in the Council’s first meeting in 2017. The meeting approved the Programme of the UNSC’s work for January 2017. Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov headed the Kazakh delegation at the event.