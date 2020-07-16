  • kz
    Kazakhstan to fulfill its obligations under OPEC + agreement

    09:18, 16 July 2020
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the OPEC + Joint Monitoring Committee was held on July 15, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the OPEC + countries reached an agreement on a collective reduction in oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May-July 2020.

    During the meeting of the OPEC + Joint Monitoring Committee, the results of the fulfillment of obligations by the countries for June 2020 were discussed.

    The participants noted the positive impact of the agreement on the global oil industry

    Kazakhstan expressed readiness to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC + agreement.

    Under the terms of the OPEC + agreement, the collective reduction in oil production is to be reduced from 9.7 million barrels per day up to 7.7 million barrels per day from August until the yearend.


