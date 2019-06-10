Kazakhstan to further strengthen cooperation with Russia, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the plans for strengthening cooperation with Russia, Kazinform reports.

"During the visit to Moscow we have agreed with Vladimir Putin to work on the problems of Kazakhstan-Russia relations. We will give the Governments tasks and monitor their implementation,"Tokayev told the journalists.



He also reminded that First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev always paid great attention to the development of fruitful relations with the Russian Federation.



"I have already said in one of the interviews that strategic character of cooperation between our countries is an important factor for ensuring internal stability of Kazakhstan, continuation of our reforms. If the environment is favorable, undoubtedly, it positively affects the internal policy. It is a complex issue we will work on," Tokayev resumed.