Kazakhstan to further support domestic agriculture after entering WTO - Aitzhanova

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - After Kazakhstan enters the World Trade Organization (WTO), it will not reduce state support for domestic agriculture, Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova told journalists.

"We will not reduce state support for domestic agricultural sector and will encourage investments into it. Moreover, measures are to be taken to stimulate service industry, financial and telecommunications sectors of Kazakhstan," Minister Aitzhanova added. According to Ms Aitzhanova, Kazakhstan will create all opportunities to attract investments and new technologies. Thus, in her words, companies operating in the Kazakhstani market will gain competitive age. Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo signed the protocol on Kazakhstan's accession into the organization on Monday (July 27).