    Kazakhstan to gradually lift quarantine restrictions, President

    12:40, 11 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Quarantine regulations will be lifted gradually once the situation is improved in each region,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency, Kazinform reports citing the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali.

    The Head of State said that the state of emergency ends the countrywide, however some regions still face virus infection hazard. «The pandemic still poses threat to health. Therefore the quarantine restrictions will be lifted gradually,» the President stressed.

    The full text of the President’s speech will be published on the akorda.kz website.


