    Kazakhstan to hail 1st Burabay Cyber Cup

    12:45, 17 March 2019
    BURABAI. KAZINFORM The 1st Kazakhstan's cyber sports championship The Burabay Cyber Cup will take place on April 6 in Burabay, Kazinform reports.

    The event organizers are Qazaq Cybersport Federation and Akmola physical culture and sport. It will bring together Kazakhstan's teams. The preliminary round will be held online on the official website of the championship on March 23. As a result, four teams will meet to compete in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive и Dota 2 final in Shchuchinsk on April 6.

    Akmola region Kazakhstan Sport Internet
