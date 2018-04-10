Kazakhstan to have one of the largest pavilions at EXPO 2020 in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will have one of the largest pavilions at Dubai EXPO 2020, next to the UAE, Monaco, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, Kazinform reports.

In his article published today in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Kazakh envoy to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif noted that the signing of the Agreement on Kazakhstan's participation in the World EXPO 2020 during President Nazarbayev's visit to the UAE and the allocation of one of the largest land lots with an area of 3,420 m2 to Kazakhstan to build its pavilion, came as a result of the fruitful work of the negotiating group of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Directorate of the Astana Expo-2017.



Kazakh diplomat also added that, in his opinion, it is already possible to say that EXPO 2020 will be a success, given that already today, two years prior to its beginning, 150 countries have confirmed their interest, and 38 signed Participation Agreements.

In his article, Lama Sharif stresses that his country attaches great importance to EXPO 2020 dubbed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, which is consonant with the main ideas of the Astana EXPO-2017.

According to the Kazakh diplomat, the UAE is an increasingly popular holiday destination for Kazakhstanis and the recent introduction of a visa-free regime will undoubtedly contribute to the further expansion of tourism exchange and business ties, including Kazakhstanis attending and participating in the EXPO 2020.

EXPO 2020 Dubai themed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future will take place in Dubai from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021. It will have three subthemes - Opportunity, Mobility, Sustainability. The organizers expect up to 25 million visitors to attend the Al Wasl central plaza.

Located midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the main site of EXPO Dubai 2020 will cover an area of 438 ha.

Photo credit: russianemirates.com