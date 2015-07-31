Kazakhstan to have tourist routes labeled &#39;Recommended by EXPO&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company plans to select the main tourist routes in Kazakhstan for the guests of the exhibition. These routes will be labeled "Recommended by EXPO", representative of "Astana EXPO-2017" Roza Asanbayeva told at the CCS press conference.

"The work is done in three dimensions. The first one is the city preparing for receiving EXPO guests. The second one is about ensuring the "EXPO effect" spreading over the regions. The third one is about increasing the level of service in Astana and other parts of the country in order to develop tourism in the country," R. Asanbayeva told.

She also informed that the analysis of the existing tourist routes has been done. Now, the tourist facilities within these routes will have to be inspected and selected for different types of tours. Then, some of them will be labeled "Recommended by EXPO".

"We want it to be one-two tours, but they have to high-level tours. The information about them will be available on the websites of EXPO," she added.