Kazakhstan to hold 1st online festival of young families

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st large-scale online festival of young families will be held in Kazakhstan.

«Social stability depends on the family welfare as well as the family wellbeing depends on social processes. Government pays great attention to family-related social issues. In the State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State paid greater attention to raising people’s welfare, healthcare, education, children’s right protection issues. The center for civil initiatives support backs such social projects,» CEO of the centre Batima Mukina wrote on Facebook.

On September 12-13 the 1st online festival of young families will take place bringing couples from all over the country aged under 29. The Information and Social Development Ministry supports the festival. It will be held in 14 regions and 3 cities of Kazakhstan. Its aim is to contribute to strengthening the institution of the family and family values among young people.

«Various interesting seminars and master classes, online performances, contests and prizes will be held as part of the festival,» she resumed.