Kazakhstan to hold regional summer school for young water specialists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regional summer school for young water specialists in Kazakhstan will be held in Almaty starting from June 11 to June 22, 2018.

It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the German-Kazakh University, the Regional Research Network "Central Asian Water", the press service of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana said.



The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, in partnership with the German-Kazakh University and the regional research network Central Asian Water, will support its annual Summer School on Innovative Methods and Tools for the Analysis and Monitoring of Water and Land Resources in Central Asia.



The two-week event will bring together some 35 students from five Central Asian countries and Afghanistan who will be familiarized with the principles of geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing applications, land and water resources monitoring practices, climatological data analysis and foundations of glaciology. The deadline for submitting the applications is 30 April 2018.



The event is a follow-up of the Office's earlier activities aimed at promoting sustainable water governance and goes in line with the priorities of the Swiss and Serbian OSCE Chairmanships in 2014 and 2015 on sustainable water governance.