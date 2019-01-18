Kazakhstan to hold three contests of International Army Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev has chaired a meeting on organizing and holding the forthcoming International Army Games, the Ministry's press service reports.

Kazakhstan will host Falconry, Gunfire Masters and Military Communications Personnel contests of the International Army Games in the territory of Otar military base.



The Army Games will be held in the territory of ten states. Kazakhstan plans to take part in 20 out of 32 contests.



Following the results of the last year competitions with 32 states taking part in the team of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan took the third place.



Those gathered debated topical issues concerning holding the Army Games and the ways of their solution.