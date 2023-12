ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 25-28 Almaty will host the 1st 'Kazakhstan Open' international taekwondo tournament.

The event is going to be the first top-level open competition to be joined by more than 500 sportsmen from 33 countries of the world. All of them will compete for important rating scores, Kazinform reports referring to Press-Secretary of Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Aidar Uteshev.