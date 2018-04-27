  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to host 1st Successful Business Women Forum

    17:31, 27 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st Business Women Forum will take place in Almaty on May 4-5. It will unite successful women of Kazakhstan and from around the world.


    Its goal is to bring together businesswomen striving for steady growth and success. Speakers from Russia, the US and Kazakhstan will answer the questions.

    The forum will give an opportunity to share practice, acquire useful business ties and get acquinted with new people.

    The forum is organized by Select Communication Group and Akintzev and Partners training company.

    For more information go to

    Tags:
    Business, companies Events Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!