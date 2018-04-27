Kazakhstan to host 1st Successful Business Women Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st Business Women Forum will take place in Almaty on May 4-5. It will unite successful women of Kazakhstan and from around the world.



Its goal is to bring together businesswomen striving for steady growth and success. Speakers from Russia, the US and Kazakhstan will answer the questions.



The forum will give an opportunity to share practice, acquire useful business ties and get acquinted with new people.



The forum is organized by Select Communication Group and Akintzev and Partners training company.



For more information go to