    Kazakhstan to host 2021 World Combat Games

    11:13, 11 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2021 World Combat Games will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan. It was announced at the congress of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) held on Friday in Gold Coast, Australia, the press secretary of the sport and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, Raukhan Tugumbayeva, said.

    Secretary general of the Kazakh Martial Arts Association Farkhat Amankulov and Raffaele Chiulli, the GAISF president, signed the corresponding agreement.

    The World Combat Games is a major international multi-sport event. The first games took place in China in 2010. The games programme includes Ju-jitsu, Karate, Kickboxing, Muaythai , Sumo, etc.

