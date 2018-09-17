Kazakhstan to host European Languages Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) will celebrate the European Languages Day in Almaty on 30 September 2018.

The event is an initiative of the network of European Union National Institutes for Culture and is organised in partnership with embassies and cultural institutes of many other countries.



The event will be held at Baizakov street 280, corner of Satpayev street, Almaty Towers business centre, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.



For additional information please refer to the Kazakh or Russian versions of the page.