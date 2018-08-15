Kazakhstan to host first Worldwide Traditional Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2021, the first UNESCO Worldwide Traditional Games will be held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Within the framework of the traditional Turkic Games Festival organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation from August 12 in Erzurum, Turkey, the 4th meeting of the Advisory Council and the meeting of the Friendship Group on Traditional Sports and Games took place. At the meeting, the sides made a decision on the possibility of holding Worldwide Traditional Games in Kazakhstan. In 2021, Kazakhstan will host in the Games initiated by UNESCO. Representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the meetings.

2021 will mark the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. The same year the flag of the I UNESCO Worldwide Traditional Games will be raised in Astana.

It is to be recalled that representatives of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee of UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Khalil Ahmed Khan, Shammi Rana, and Marcellin Dally paid a special visit to Astana from 1st to 2nd July 2018. At that time, the candidacy of Kazakhstan to host the First Worldwide Traditional Games was announced there. Besides, a tripartite memorandum of intent was signed between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan