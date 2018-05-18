Kazakhstan to host Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation is taking place in Denmark on May 17-19.

For the first time in history, Kazakhstan will host the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided to pick Kazakhstan to host the event set for April 29 - May 5, 2019. It will take place at the Barys Arena. The tournament will bring together teams from Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Hungary, Belarus, South Korea and Lithuania, Sportinform reports.