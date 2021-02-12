Kazakhstan to host Junior IBU Junior/Youth World Championships 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Technical Committee and members of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) board held a meeting to discuss some key issues, such as a schedule of the forthcoming events, the press service of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Sports and Physical Culture Ministry reports.

The Executive Committee selected the hosts of the World Cup, IBU Cups, Open Europe Championships, Junior and Youth World Championships 2022-2024. Kazakhstan will play a host to the IBU Junior/ Youth World Championships 2023 between March 4 and 12 at the new ski and biathlon base in Shchuchinsk.