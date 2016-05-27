Kazakhstan to host next SCO summit in June 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in June 2017. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said it today at the 3rd meeting of the heads of the SCO Supreme Financial Control Authorities in Astana.

“We will be seriously preparing for our SCO summit scheduled for June 2017, when the EXPO-2017 international exhibition will start,” noted the FM.

He reminded that the theme of the EXPO-2017 will be “green economy”. “This is a new global trend. The SCO must not lag behind this trend,” added he.

“We have already started negotiating the creation of conditions for construction of a free trade zone on the SCO pace. This issue is being discussed by our organization. I hope that your work will throw light on these economic perspectives of the Organization,” he concluded addressing the meeting participants.

Kazakhstan is expected to assume the SCO presidency at the oncoming Tashkent SCO Summit to be held on June 23-24.