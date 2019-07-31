  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to host three competitions of V Intl Army Games

    21:01, 31 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 7 to 15, the 40th military base in Otar will host three competitions of the V International Army Games 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

    «As part of the V International Army Games, Kazakhstanwill host three competitions on August 7-15 – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and ConfidentReception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus,Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan willparticipate in them,» a press-release reads.

    The opening and closing ceremonies of the competitionswill be held August 7 and 15 respectively.

    This year, the International Army Games will be heldin the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China,Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

    216 teams from 34 countries of the world will takepart in them. Kazakhstani servicemen will join 16 competitions out of 32 ones.


    Tags:
    Army Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!