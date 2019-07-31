Kazakhstan to host three competitions of V Intl Army Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 7 to 15, the 40th military base in Otar will host three competitions of the V International Army Games 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

«As part of the V International Army Games, Kazakhstanwill host three competitions on August 7-15 – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and ConfidentReception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus,Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan willparticipate in them,» a press-release reads.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the competitionswill be held August 7 and 15 respectively.

This year, the International Army Games will be heldin the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China,Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

216 teams from 34 countries of the world will takepart in them. Kazakhstani servicemen will join 16 competitions out of 32 ones.