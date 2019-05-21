Kazakhstan to host training seminar on modern anti-corruption technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) will organize a two-day training seminar on modern methods of detection, suppression, disclosure and investigation of corruption offenses.

Invited international and local experts will deliver presentations on analytical intelligence and forecasting, the use of internet, application of innovative big data monitoring and analysis methods.



The event will take place on May 30-31 in Nur-Sultan.



The training seminar is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focussing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.