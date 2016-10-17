Kazakhstan to host World Mining Congress in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 18-21, 2016 Rio de Janeiro will host the 24th World Mining Congress and Expo 2016 (WMC) which will bring together over 4,500 participants from every corner of the world.

At this event, Kazakhstan will take up the baton of the WMC 2018 host country, the press service of the Investments and Development Ministry informs.

Government officials and representatives of the country’s major mining companies will represent Kazakhstan at the 24th WMC.

“Holding the World Mining Congress in Kazakhstan in 2018 will enable us to promote unlocking mining sector’s investment potential and attract world enterprises and junior-companies. We have already held the Astana Mining and Metallurgy Congress for seven times, and we are well experienced in organization of such large-scale events,” First Vice Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Albert Rau says.

The Kazakh delegation will participate in bilateral meetings with the management of the global mining companies and mining institutes and universities. The meetings will discuss possible joint projects and interaction in the field of science. Kazakhstan’s potential in ore-mining sphere and the course of its preparation for hosting the WMC 2018 will be presented at a closed meeting of the WMC International Organizing Committee.

Besides, the goal of the Kazakh delegation’s visit to Rio de Janeiro will be to expand cooperation with international partners and attract global mining business and science to Kazakhstan.

Recall that during the 23th session of the World Mining Congress in Montreal, Kazakhstan presented its bid to host the 25th WMC in Astana in 2018. The members of the WMC International Organizing Committee unanimously backed Kazakhstan’s bid.