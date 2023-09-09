Kazakhstan to host World Para Ice Hockey Championships B-Pool

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital will play a host to the World Para Ice Hockey Championships B-Pool on October 6-11, Kazinform cites the National paralympic Committee’s official website.

It will bring together six teams. The two winners will propel to the World Para Ice Hockey Championships A Pool in 2024. Teams from Slovakia, Sweden, Japan, Finland and the UK confirmed their participation.

Kazakhstan is set for the first time ever to compete in the event after finishing second at the World Championships C-Pool last season in Thailand.