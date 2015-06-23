Kazakhstan to implement about 60 projects jointly with Chinese and Turkish investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to implement about 60 projects jointly with Chinese and Turkish investors, head of the committee for investments of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov informed at the CCS press conference.

"An exhibition of projects was held in Kazakhstan during the visit of the Turkish President. It is planned jointly with Turkish investors to implement about 20 projects in the nearest future. We also plan about 38 projects in different spheres to implement jointly with Chinese colleagues," Y. Khairov said.

He also specified that the projects were mostly focused in the processing sector. "The work in the oil and gas sector continues as well as in the processing industry. We have a lot of projects on renewable energy sources. We see a great interest in the spheres of production and processing of agriculture. We expect investments to come to those sectors in bunches, however engineering and metallurgy are still leaders in terms of attraction of foreign investments," he added.