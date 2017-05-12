Kazakhstan to implement European medicines regulation system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM European medicines regulation system will be adopted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"It will enhance the quality of the operating laboratories and bring in the automated system to monitor medicines movement from manufacturers to patients. European countries adopted resolutions of mandatory 2D codes imprint on each package of manufactured products so that to regulate medicines circulation and prevent counterfeit products from entering the market. Adopting this system in Kazakhstan will ensure tracking of the entire medical goods circulation. The system method of procedure consists in imprinting a unique code onto each package of pharmaceuticals and maintaining a register of all healthcare products imported in our country", Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakh Minister of Healthcare, advised at parliamentary hearings in Majilis for theme "On Providing the Population with Medicaments within Statutory Free Medical Assistance and on the Status and Development of Pharmaceutical Industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan".

Birtanov reminds that anyone can address Medicines Rational Use Centre to get necessary information on healthcare products, rights for free-of-charge medicines, preventive measures and alarm signs for diseases frequent in Kazakhstan. There is also National Centre for Expertise of Medicines, Healthcare Products and Equipment that assesses safety and quality and carries out preclinical trials of medicines.

Social and Cultural Development Committee of Majilis arranged these hearings.

Alongside parliamentarians, the hearings are also attended by Government members, heads of local executive authorities, major pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals, foreign experts of medicines policy, NGOs and mass media.

The results of the hearings will help in making up recommendations to Kazakh Government.