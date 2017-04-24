Kazakhstan to implement modern Kazakh culture in global world project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Alexander Pereira, CEO and Artistic Director of Teatro alla Scala, in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstanis are great admirers of opera and ballet. We are glad to see you here today since La Scala opera house occupies a special niche in the global culture. We all have fond memories of its first guest performance in Kazakhstan in 2014. Everyone admired its Don Quixote Ballet," Secretary Abdykalikova said during the meeting.







According to the Akorda's press service, the Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of culture.



"We are proud of the Astana Opera Theater, one of the President's projects, that has already established close cooperation with your theater," Ms Abdykalikova stressed.







According to her, 52 theaters operate across Kazakhstan today, including opera and ballet, drama and national theaters.



"All theaters are being modernized, a lot of work is ahead. Our President once said that the country that builds theaters looks ahead and draws upon its historical culture. Right now we are going through spiritual modernization. There will be a new big project called "Modern Kazakh culture in the global world"," Secretary Abdykalikova added.



It should be noted that legendary La Scala opera house will hold performances in Kazakhstan as part of the EXPO-2017 exhibition from September 1 through 10.



