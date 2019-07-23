Kazakhstan to implement Participatory Budgeting system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Askar Mamin raised the issue of attraction of investments.

«The main objective of the Government today is toimprove people’s lives, increase their incomes, create new jobs and attract anew wave of investments,» said the Prime Minister.

The governmental authorities, national holdings andregional administrations were entrusted with the task to boost investmentattraction work.

«We need to take measures to improve the country’sinvestment climate. For this purpose, each governmental agency, holding andregional administration will set key performance indicators,» added the PM.

He underlined that diversification of production inpriority sectors of economy is required and the implementation of advancedtechnologies is needed which will let improve processing sector and increaseexport of homemade products.

«A package of certain measures will be launched todevelop social sphere. Transparent procedures of rendering social support tothe people in need and unified approaches to the social support of citizens willbe developed,» said Askar Mamin.

Besides, the Prime Minister stressed the importance ofimplementation of Participatory Budgeting system which will be piloted soon.