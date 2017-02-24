Kazakhstan to improve mobile networks performance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to improve quality of service in mobile networks. This was announced by the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev at a briefing in the Government press center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The level of development of the Internet, mobile Internet, especially in urban areas, is very high. Of course there cannot be limits to perfection. Separate issues arise, and we deal with them very promptly. That is, today we are building the so-called radio frequency stations throughout Kazakhstan. They will allow us to move to digital broadcasting, and the vacated frequencies we will allocate to cellular carriers. And they will be able to improve the quality of mobile networks. This work takes time. (...) By the end of the year we will build more than 200 radio frequency stations, and, it turns out, in some places before the end of the year you will feel the improvement in the quality of mobile networks", said Dauren Abayev.