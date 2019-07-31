Kazakhstan to increase coal extraction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the strategic plan of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan for 2017-2021, the planned volume of coal extraction for 2019 is 107.1 million tons, the ministry told Trend.

«The fuels and minerals base ofKazakhstan’s coal industry is sufficient enough and notwithstanding largevolumes of extraction, the coal stockpiles are still significant,» thesource in the ministry said.

However, in order to reach the plannedvolume a number of projects on modernization of coal ventures is underway inKazakhstan.

«Projects on implementation ofcyclic-and-соntinuoustechnology on stripping complex №2 of Vostochny Coal Mine, as well as implementationof high-performance mining equipment and technologies in mines of Karagandabasin have already been realized. Furthermore the coal extraction capacity onKarazhyra Coal Mine has also been increased,» the source said.

The source further stated that a number ofmodernization projects are still in the process of realization.

«Among them is a project onreconstruction of transport patterns of Bogatyr Coal Mine and the switch to newautomobile-conveyor technology which will allow to extract up to 48 milliontons of coal a year. The technology of dry enrichment of coal is also beingimplemented here. Another project aimed at the increase of extraction is acomplex project of Schubarkol field further development,» the source said.

The source also stated that first andforemost the ministry is facing the goal to maintain the current volume of coalextraction.

«The ministry considers necessary toexpand work on maintaining coal extraction volume by expanding projects oncomplex deep coal processing, manufacturing diesel fuel and other liquidsynthetic products from coal, as well as diversification of export,» thesource concluded.

Currently, technical capacities of coalventures in Kazakhstan allow to meet the demand on the local market, includingprovide for energy security of the country in solid fuel.