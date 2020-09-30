Kazakhstan to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in labs by October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In an attempt to prevent a spread of the COVID-19 infection and increase in cases, the measures regarding supply of pharmaceuticals have been taken in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Tsoi said that an irreducible reserve of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19 patients for two months costing KZT11.4bn, which has already been distributed among the regions, had been formed.

The regions nevertheless need an additional 91 names of pharmaceuticals worth KZT14bn.

The stabilization funds containing the necessary pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT13bn are running in all regions of the country.

According to the minister, the country’s laboratories conduct 42 thousand COVID-19 daily tests by PCR, which are to be increased to up to 63 thousand by October.