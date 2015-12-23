Kazakhstan to increase pensions, allowances from Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - January 1, 2016 size of pension payments will be increased by 9%, size of state social benefits for disability, survivor and old age will be increased by 7%.

Concept of the further modernization of the pension system of Kazakhstan until 2030 provides that the amount of cumulative pension will be indexed annually ahead of inflation by 2%. According to the forecast of socio-economic development, growth index for consumer prices was 6.8%. In this regard, in January 2016 the size of pay-as-you-go pension payments will be increased by 9%. In addition, from January 1, 2016 amount of state social benefits for disability, survivor and old age will be increased by 7% due to changed minimum subsistence level. In response to the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev as of January 17, 2014 "Kazakhstan's way - 2050: The overarching goal, common interests, common future", the size of state social benefits for disability and survivor from January 1, 2016 will be increased by additional 25 %. NOTE: As of December 1, 2015 about 1.9 million pensioners live in Kazakhstan. About 664.6 thousand Kazakhstanis receive social benefits.