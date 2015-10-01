Kazakhstan to increase teachers&#39; salaries by 43-66% - Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will increase teachers' salaries by 43-66% in 2016, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov said.

According to his words, beginning from January 1, 2016 the Ministry will introduce a new model of salaries of workers of education. According to the Minister, the salary of teachers will depend on teacher's category, experience, level of education and other factors. The Ministry will also introduce a new system of extra payment and wage-preminum. Thus, the average teacher salary increase will be 43-66%. "Teachers with higher education and higher category will get 66% salary increase, first category teachers with higher education - 51%, teachers with secondary education and the highest category - 64%, and teachers with first category - 43%. 2016 draft budget includes a salary increase. The republican budget will allocate nearly KZT 200 billion for this purpose," said A.Sarinzhipov. Recall that Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of October. This year's holiday will be celebrated on October 4. According to the press service of the Ministry there are about 297,000 school teachers and 45 thousand teachers colleges in Kazakhstan.