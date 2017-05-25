Kazakhstan to introduce 24/7 watch over saiga antelopes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture has revised the approaches to the protection of saiga antelopes, according to Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov.

“After the mass death of saigas in 2015, we have reviewed the existing approaches to the protection of these animals. According to last year estimation, more than 108,000 saiga antelopes inhabit the Kazakh steppes to date. The results of year 2017 count are being processed now. The Ural and Betpak-Dala populations are the biggest ones, while the Ustyurt population has unfortunately reduced,” Myrzakhmetov said.

The Ministry plans to introduce 24/7 watch over the animals and attract scientists to this work. “The recommendations of the scientists will help us increase the population of saiga antelopes across the country. Although, this year’s estimation results are not ready now, we can say that the saiga population in Karaganda region has increased compared to 2016,” he added.