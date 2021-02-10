Kazakhstan to introduce new civil service entry approaches

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to introduce new approaches to enter the civil service, Anar Zhailganova, Chairwoman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, told a session of the Agency’s Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2020, the special re-training courses for corps A civil servants was introduced for the first time. The program’s aim is to develop practical skills in effective administration in the face of the new challenges. 49 civil servants, including reservists of the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve, were trained under the program.

According to Zhailganova, the Coordinating Board under the Agency will define a list of organizations offering upskilling services to ensure quality professional training of civil servants. In 2020, the unified method of calculating the cost of re-training and upskiling civil servants was approved.

One of the key tasks of the Agency is to ensure competitive staffing in the civil service. In December last year, the approaches to facilitate the procedure of entering the civil service welcomed by the Head of State were presented. The said approaches are to be tested in a piloted mode before introducing a new salary system on July 1 this year.

In her words, the said approaches envisage the synchronization of the systems of selection to the civil service and the point-factor system. She added that the revision of the content of selection ways while keeping the process’s three stages: testing, competency assessment, and interviewing took place.

She insisted that the said changes would facilitate the enhancement of quality of civil servants.